Richmond Police: Suspect charged in homicide of 14-year-old male

Richmond Police detectives have arrested the suspect involved in a homicide that occurred in March on Front Street.

Joseph Treakle, 18, of Richmond, was charged with attempted robbery resulting in serious injury or death.

Additional charges are pending, according to Richmond Police.

On March 31, at 10:54 p.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Front Street for the report of a shooting.

Officers located a juvenile male, 14, down and unresponsive in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.