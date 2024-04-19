Countries
Home Richmond Police: Suspect charged in homicide of 14-year-old male
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond Police: Suspect charged in homicide of 14-year-old male

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Joseph Treakle
Joseph Treakle

Richmond Police detectives have arrested the suspect involved in a homicide that occurred in March on Front Street.

Joseph Treakle, 18, of Richmond, was charged with attempted robbery resulting in serious injury or death.

Additional charges are pending, according to Richmond Police.

On March 31, at 10:54 p.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Front Street for the report of a shooting.

Officers located a juvenile male, 14, down and unresponsive in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

