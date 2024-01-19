Richmond Police seek information on missing, endangered 16-year-old girl

The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a juvenile who has been reported missing by her family.

Makayla Jackson, 16, was last seen on Thursday morning in the 3200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond.

Jackson suffers from panic disorder. She is believed to be in the company of an adult male possibly driving a black Mazda four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jackson or the circumstances of her disappearance is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Key at (804) 646-6764 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.