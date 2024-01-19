Countries
Home Richmond Police seek information on missing, endangered 16-year-old girl
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond Police seek information on missing, endangered 16-year-old girl

Chris Graham
Published date:
Makayla Jackson
Makayla Jackson. Photo: Richmond Police

The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a juvenile who has been reported missing by her family.

Makayla Jackson, 16, was last seen on Thursday morning in the 3200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond.

Jackson suffers from panic disorder. She is believed to be in the company of an adult male possibly driving a black Mazda four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jackson or the circumstances of her disappearance is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Key at (804) 646-6764 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

