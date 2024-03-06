Countries
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond police officer arrested for charges related to invasion of privacy

Crystal Graham
Leary Wright, 40, of Richmond
A Richmond police officer has been arrested and charged with two misdemeanors including impersonating a law enforcement officer and computer invasion of privacy.

Leary Wright, 40, of Richmond, was arrested today at police headquarters without incident. He was arrested following his indictment by a grand jury this week.

Wright has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

Following a complaint late last year, the Richmond Police Department Office of Professional Responsibility began an investigation. During the investigation, Wright was placed on administrative leave with pay.

Wright is an eight-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department. Wright is a patrol officer with the Fourth Precinct, according to RPD.

“The RPD Office of Professional Responsibility has fully investigated this matter and has presented their findings to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney,” said Police Chief Rick Edwards. “While we will wait for the court process to run its course, I want the community to know we take these allegations seriously. We, as an organization, continue to strive to provide the highest level of professional service by our sworn and civilian staff.”

