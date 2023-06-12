Countries
newsrichmond police investigating apparent suicide of man following pursuit
Virginia

Richmond Police investigating apparent suicide of man following pursuit

Chris Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have identified the male who shot himself on Monday following a pursuit from Henrico County as Dana Paul Roman, 45, of Richmond.

At approximately 8:56 a.m., Henrico County Police attempted a traffic stop of Roman in the area of Laburnum Avenue and Interstate 64.

Roman was wanted in connection to several crimes in Fairfax and Henrico counties.

The pursuit entered Richmond and ended with a collision between Roman’s vehicle and a Henrico County Police vehicle on Glenwood Avenue.

Roman fled on foot. Near North 35th and East Marshall streets, he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Richmond Police Department Major Crimes unit are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

