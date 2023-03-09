Richmond Police identify three victims in three separate homicide cases

Richmond Police Department detectives have identified three homicide victims in separate cases in the city that occurred on Sunday, Monday and last night.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death in all three incidents.

Hollister Avenue homicide (Wednesday)

Last night at approximately 10:02 p.m., Richmond Police officers were called to the 1100 block of Hollister Avenue to assist the Richmond Fire Department who had located an adult female, Asha Hite, 39, of Richmond with an apparent gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

East 16th Street homicide (Monday)

Detectives have identified the victim in the homicide that occurred on East 16th Street on Monday as Tyrek Brandon, 21, of Richmond.

On March 6, at approximately 8:33 p.m., the Department of Emergency Communications received a call for random gunfire in the 1600 block of Bainbridge Street. Richmond Police were dispatched to the area and were alerted by a citizen that there was an adult male down nearby on East 16th Street with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harwood Street homicide (Sunday)

Detectives have identified the victim in the homicide on Harwood Street on Sunday as Tyshawn Wyatt, 25, of Richmond.

At approximately 5:59 p.m., March 5, Richmond Police responded to the 1400 block of Harwood Street for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located an adult male, Wyatt, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about these homicides is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.