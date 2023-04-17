Richmond Police identify man killed in Sunday homicide on Petoskey Avenue

Richmond Police have identified the victim of a shooting on Petoskey Avenue on Sunday.

Orlando Lee, 42, of Richmond, was found dead in an apartment in the 5600 block of Petoskey Avenue at approximately 8:47 p.m.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Tovar at (804) 646-6739 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.