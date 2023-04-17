Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsrichmond police identify man killed in sunday homicide on petoskey avenue
Virginia

Richmond Police identify man killed in Sunday homicide on Petoskey Avenue

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have identified the victim of a shooting on Petoskey Avenue on Sunday.

Orlando Lee, 42, of Richmond, was found dead in an apartment in the 5600 block of Petoskey Avenue at approximately 8:47 p.m.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Tovar at (804) 646-6739 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Rockingham County: Authorities ‘working around the clock’ on double-murder investigation
2 ‘Our vision is that everyone has enough to eat’: Food bank forms five-year strategy
3 Democrat Jade Harris ready for uphill battle in Third Senate District race
4 Stuarts Draft HS names new girls hoops coach, replacing the guy with the Three Percenters tattoo
5 Sportswriter Tucker McLaughlin Jr. passes away at 67 after battle with brain cancer

Latest News

martinsville
Sports

Podcast: Kyle Larson gets first win in Martinsville, outracing Joey Logano to the line

Chris Graham
staunton city schools
Local

Shelburne Middle’s Brandy Johnson is 2024 Region V Teacher of the Year

Rebecca Barnabi

Brandy Johnson, a 7th grade Language Arts teacher at Shelburne Middle School, is the 2024 Region V Teacher of the Year.

police body camera closeup
Local

Augusta County hearing: ‘For the safety of everyone involved, there need to be cameras’

Crystal Graham

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on the 2023 tax rate - including a one-cent tax to fund police body and dash cameras.

Virginia

Toxic chemical releases at Hopewell plant questioned by Congresswoman McClellan

Rebecca Barnabi
food insecurity bank pantry groceries need
Local

‘Our vision is that everyone has enough to eat’: Food bank forms five-year strategy

Rebecca Barnabi
cove garden road
Local

Police uncover apparent marijuana distribution operation, arrest Charlottesville couple

Chris Graham
tony bennett
Sports

Mailbag: Will Tony Bennett look outside his staff to fill assistant coach opening?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy