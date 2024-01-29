Richmond Police identify adult male killed in gunfire fight on Federal Street

Richmond Police have identified the victim of a homicide on Thursday night on Federal Street.

James Champion IV, 43, of Richmond, died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say they were called to the 100 block of West Federal Street for the report of random gunfire at 7:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Champion, in the stairwell. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call (804) 646-3246.