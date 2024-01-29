Countries
Richmond Police identify adult male killed in gunfire fight on Federal Street
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond Police identify adult male killed in gunfire fight on Federal Street

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime tape at crime scene
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have identified the victim of a homicide on Thursday night on Federal Street.

James Champion IV, 43, of Richmond, died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say they were called to the 100 block of West Federal Street for the report of random gunfire at 7:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Champion, in the stairwell. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call  (804) 646-3246.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

