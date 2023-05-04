Countries
newsrichmond police charge 34 year old in april 9 shooting on mechanicsville turnpike
Virginia

Richmond Police charge 34-year-old in April 9 shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have filed murder charges for the suspect in the April 9 shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Roderick Bugg, 34, of Richmond, has now been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Bugg was apprehended during police activity in the Whitcomb Court neighborhood on April 18. Law enforcement was in that neighborhood in a successful attempt to arrest a known suspect when officers received information from community members that Bugg, a suspect in the Mechanicsville Turnpike homicide of Patrick Jenkins, was nearby in another residence.

Bugg surrendered without incident and was held on charges related to the shooting. Those charges have now been upgraded to murder.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

