Richmond Police charge 34-year-old in April 9 shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike

Richmond Police have filed murder charges for the suspect in the April 9 shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Roderick Bugg, 34, of Richmond, has now been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Bugg was apprehended during police activity in the Whitcomb Court neighborhood on April 18. Law enforcement was in that neighborhood in a successful attempt to arrest a known suspect when officers received information from community members that Bugg, a suspect in the Mechanicsville Turnpike homicide of Patrick Jenkins, was nearby in another residence.

Bugg surrendered without incident and was held on charges related to the shooting. Those charges have now been upgraded to murder.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.