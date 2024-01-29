Richmond Police ask for help identifying suspect in Chamberlayne Avenue robberies

Richmond Police have released photos of a person of interest in multiple robberies that occurred on Chamberlayne Avenue.

According to Richmond Police detectives, the man is a suspect in several robberies that occurred in the daytime hours of Sat., Jan. 20, in the 2900 block.

At approximately 11 a.m., police report a male entered a local business and stole an item from an individual and then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Five minutes later, on the same block, another robbery was reported.

Officers and detectives arrived and determined the suspect from the first reported robbery entered the business and displayed a firearm demanding money from an employee. The suspect stole money and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the identity of this individual is asked to call (804) 646-4656.