Richmond Police arrest three in connection with Richmond Highway homicide

Richmond Police have made three arrests in connection to the homicide of Ckristofer Tyler, 32, of Chesterfield, on Richmond Highway on Wednesday.

Isabelle Battle, 19, of Chesterfield, has been charged with grand larceny; Xavier Brown, 22, of Richmond, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder; and Demond Williams, 39, of no known address, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Officers had been called to the 1100 block of Richmond Highway at 6:31 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an SUV that had crashed into a cement truck.

Inside the SUV, an adult male, Tyler, was found having suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the cement truck remained on scene and was not injured.

Police determined the victim was involved in an altercation with the male suspects while in a gas station parking lot when he was shot. He then entered his vehicle and drove onto Richmond Highway where he struck the truck.

Detectives investigating the homicide developed suspect information and were working with local law enforcement partners when they were notified that the suspect vehicle had been stopped following a pursuit initiated by the Hopewell Sheriff’s Department.

Battle and Williams were quickly detained, while Brown fled the scene on foot. The Hopewell Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Virginia State Police and the Prince George County Sheriff’s Department, were able to locate Brown.

“Once again we see the benefits of working closely with our regional and federal partners,” said Interim Chief Rick Edwards. “We appreciate these agencies for their rapid assistance which was possible thanks to efficient crime scene response and investigation from RPD patrol officers and detectives. This law enforcement collaboration leads to a safer region.”

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Detective Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.