Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Youngkin, finally, signs two-year Virginia state budget: What’s in it, what’s not
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin, finally, signs two-year Virginia state budget: What’s in it, what’s not

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia state capitol
(© demerzel21 – stock.adobe.com)

Welp, Glenn Youngkin isn’t getting his Glenn Dome, but at least his pique isn’t going to cost Virginia its Triple-A bond rating.

The Republican governor, on Monday, signed a two-year state budget that also doesn’t include Youngkin’s regressive sales-tax increase that he was going to use to give a $10,000 handout to the wealthiest 1 percent, and doesn’t include his proposed $300 million cut in K-12 public education funding.

“This is an important day for Virginia. While Virginians’ elected officials can sometimes be far apart on policy, today demonstrates and reiterates that we can come together to deliver for the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said in a statement provided by his office after he had signed the state budget.

For all that isn’t in the budget, the new spending plan, which goes into effect on July 1, does include 3 percent pay raises in each of the next two fiscal years for teachers and state employees, and increases in state funding for higher education and mental health services.

It’s pretty much what the Democratic majorities in the House of Delegates and State Senate had approved in the budget that they had presented in March to the governor, who used his veto to send everyone back to the drawing board, with the threat looming that the impasse created by the governor’s inaction would lead to a state government shutdown.

The delay in getting the job done has put local governments and school systems across the state behind the 8-ball in terms of getting their own budgets finalized ahead of the start of the new fiscal year in six weeks.

“The budgets passed today provide for a stronger Virginia and allows localities, agencies, and institutions to finalize their budgets,” said Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee Chair Louise Lucas, who led the fight against Youngkin’s proposed $2 billion arena for the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals in Alexandria.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Smoke from Canadian wildfires reaching U.S.; will it return to Virginia this summer?
2 Tony Bennett has two years left on his contract: What does this mean for Virginia?
3 Waynesboro traffic garden, greenway to provide a safe space to learn to ride a bike
4 Mailbag: Readers weigh in on Shonn Bell-Waynesboro High School football story
5 The UVA Basketball story everybody is talking about, but the media can’t write about

Latest News

uva bennett staff
Sports

Tony Bennett has two years left on his contract: What does this mean for Virginia?

Chris Graham
fire truck jacket helmet
Local, Public Safety

Waynesboro: Long-delayed West End fire station finally put out for bid by city

Crystal Graham

It may have taken 16 years, but a voter-approved project to build a fire department substation in the West End of Waynesboro seems to finally be gaining some momentum.

Virginia

Traffic alert: New signal to become operational on Route 7 in Frederick County

Rebecca Barnabi

A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of Route 7 and Hallowed Crossing Way in Frederick County east of Winchester.

tea kettle on gas stove
Climate, Politics, US & World

House Republicans ‘put polluters over’ Americans with legislation of home appliances

Rebecca Barnabi
house value increase graphic
Local

Augusta County: First half of real estate tax bills now due June 21 with two-week extension

Crystal Graham
cyber bullying
Local, Politics, Schools

Mailbag: The Augusta County politics in the Shenandoah County school names story

Chris Graham
dog with injury to his leg and pet clinic
Local

Bottles fundraiser on Saturday to benefit The Mosby Foundation, pet food pantry

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status