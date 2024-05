A Bedford man is dead after a one-vehicle fatal crash on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Nelson County.

Harry B. Bare II, 63, was partially ejected and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Virginia State Police report the 2000 Honda CR-V Bare was driving was travelling northbound on Piedmont Road near its intersection with Galilee Road when the vehicle crossed the center line. The vehicle ran off the road the left, struck a tree and overturned.

The crash remains under investigation.