Home South Carolina woman dead in crash with tractor trailer on I-295 in Henrico County
Public Safety, Virginia

South Carolina woman dead in crash with tractor trailer on I-295 in Henrico County

Crystal Graham
Published date:
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

A South Carolina woman is dead following an accident involving a tractor trailer on southbound Interstate 295 in Henrico County on Monday.

Charlene Yvonne Brown, 71, of Florence, S.C. died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

Two people were transported to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

At noon on May 13, VSP responded to the fatal crash at the 23.5-mile marker.

A 2016 Honda Pilot driven by Jamala Saran White, 51, of South Carolina, was traveling in the left lane when her vehicle crossed the center lane and rear ended a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The vehicle then overcorrected back across all lanes of traffic to the left and struck trees.

The front seat passenger, Brown, succumbed to injuries at the scene.

The rear passenger in the Honda, Rashan Kimoni Malloy, 44, was transported along with White to the hospital. All three were wearing their seatbelts.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

Fatigue is thought to be a factor in this crash, according to VSP.

This crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

