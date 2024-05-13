Congresswoman McClellan presents first Community Project Funding check to Henrico County

This morning, Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia’s District 4, presented Henrico County with a $725,000 check for Henrico County’s Universal Broadband Deployment Project.

The funds will enable the county to extend fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) infrastructure to 412 serviceable units.

McClellan successfully secured the $725,000 in Community Project Funding through the Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations process. today’s check presentation is McClellan’s first Community Project Funding check presentation which was held at Varina Area Library.

High-speed internet service is unavailable to an estimated 412 addresses in Henrico, all on the outer edges of the Varina District. Henrico has partnered with All Points Broadband on a plan to install 87 miles of fiber-optic broadband cabling to provide access in all unserved areas. The $6.5 million project is under design and is expected to receive support through a mix of private, local, state and federal funds.