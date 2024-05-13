Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Congresswoman McClellan presents first Community Project Funding check to Henrico County
Politics, Virginia

Congresswoman McClellan presents first Community Project Funding check to Henrico County

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
broadband internet
(© Proxima Studio – stock.adobe.com)

This morning, Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia’s District 4, presented Henrico County with a $725,000 check for Henrico County’s Universal Broadband Deployment Project.

The funds will enable the county to extend fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) infrastructure to 412 serviceable units.

McClellan successfully secured the $725,000 in Community Project Funding through the Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations process. today’s check presentation is McClellan’s first Community Project Funding check presentation which was held at Varina Area Library.

High-speed internet service is unavailable to an estimated 412 addresses in Henrico, all on the outer edges of the Varina District. Henrico has partnered with All Points Broadband on a plan to install 87 miles of fiber-optic broadband cabling to provide access in all unserved areas. The $6.5 million project is under design and is expected to receive support through a mix of private, local, state and federal funds.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Waynesboro school officials mum on controversial football-coach hire
2 Quiet subtext to 2024 Waynesboro elections: Not letting Jim Wood become the mayor
3 Shenandoah County returning names of Jackson, Lee, Ashby to public schools
4 Is Waynesboro still getting its museum? State budget leaves money out
5 Waynesboro embraces connection to outdoors; prepares to open Sunset Park to the public

Latest News

charlottesville virginia map
Public Safety, Virginia

Comment period for survey addressing 250, Ivy Road corridor extended to May 17

Crystal Graham
scooter
Sports

The UVA Basketball story everybody is talking about, but the media can’t write about

Chris Graham

There’s a big story, potentially, about a scooter accident involving a UVA Basketball student-athlete, but nobody in the media is reporting on it, though everybody, it seems, is talking about it.

baby fawn under tree
Virginia

Fawns are making their way into yards and gardens; best to leave them alone

Crystal Graham

White-tailed deer fawns are finding their way into yards, gardens and hayfields, and people are intervening in many cases when the animal should be left alone.

Arts & Media, Local

Into the wild: Wildlife Center of Virginia celebrates release of five young bear cubs

Rebecca Barnabi
Local, Public Safety

New York man dead in motorcycle crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County

Chris Graham
shonn bell
Politics, Schools, Sports

Mailbag: Readers weigh in on Shonn Bell-Waynesboro High School football story

Chris Graham
softball
Sports

Softball: Virginia gets invite to NCAA Tournament for first time since 2010 season

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status