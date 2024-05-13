Safety enhancements by VDOT begin on Harry Byrd Highway in Clarke County

A safety-enhancement project is under way on Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) in Clarke County.

The $2 million project is approximately 2.5 miles long, between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 601 (Blueridge Mountain Road). Improvements include shoulder widening, new rumble strips, areas of new or upgraded guardrail and new pavement markings.

Eastbound and westbound Route 7 motorists should be alert for single-lane closures through the end of October. Eastbound lane closures may take place on weekdays between 9:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Westbound lane closures may take place on weekdays or weeknights between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m.

All work is weather permitting.

The Virginia Department of Transportation awarded a $1,959,055 construction contract to Kickin’ Asphalt Paving and Excavating LLC of Strasburg in April 2024. The Route 7 project is funded by federal and state dollars and has a contract completion date of October 31, 2024.