Home Safety enhancements by VDOT begin on Harry Byrd Highway in Clarke County
Public Safety, Virginia

Safety enhancements by VDOT begin on Harry Byrd Highway in Clarke County

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road construction
(© jhansen2 – stock.adobe.com)

A safety-enhancement project is under way on Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) in Clarke County.

The $2 million project is approximately 2.5 miles long, between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 601 (Blueridge Mountain Road). Improvements include shoulder widening, new rumble strips, areas of new or upgraded guardrail and new pavement markings.

Eastbound and westbound Route 7 motorists should be alert for single-lane closures through the end of October. Eastbound lane closures may take place on weekdays between 9:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Westbound lane closures may take place on weekdays or weeknights between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m.

All work is weather permitting.

The Virginia Department of Transportation awarded a $1,959,055 construction contract to Kickin’ Asphalt Paving and Excavating LLC of Strasburg in April 2024. The Route 7 project is funded by federal and state dollars and has a contract completion date of October 31, 2024.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

