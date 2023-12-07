Richmond Police apprehend teen suspect after shootout on Decatur Street

A Richmond teen is in custody on an attempted murder charge after firing shots at a police officer from a parked car on Decatur Street Wednesday night.

Calique Harris, 18, of Richmond, had fled the scene of the shooting, reported at 11:48 p.m., and taken himself to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Harris would be treated and released, and then taken into the custody on the attempted murder charge, according to a report from Richmond Police.

Police officers, according to the report, had been attempting to apprehend known wanted individuals after the subjects parked a vehicle in the 3100 block of Decatur Street.

Officers approached the vehicle and attempted to detain the individuals when a male in the passenger seat of the vehicle fired shots at an officer. The officer returned fire with his service weapon, according to the report, and the suspects from the vehicle attempted to flee the area on foot.

Three suspects were detained by officers – Devone Brown, 18, of Richmond; Corey Hewitt, 21, of Chesterfield County; and Kemonte Mayo, 18, of Henrico County.

Harris was able to flee the scene with a gunshot wound from the shootout with police.

The officer who discharged the firearm has been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

The investigation continues. Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.