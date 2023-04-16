Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsrichmond man sentenced in armed robberies of family dollar dollar general stores
Virginia

Richmond man sentenced in armed robberies of Family Dollar, Dollar General stores

Chris Graham
Published date:
court law
(© BillionPhotos.com – stock.adobe.com)

A Richmond man was sentenced this week to 12 years in prison for his role in two armed robberies.

According to court documents, Ricardo Horne, 41, and his co-defendants Michael Brown, 40, and Rashanda Booker, 38, both also from Richmond, robbed a Family Dollar on April 17, 2022, and a Dollar General on April 28, 2022.

On April 17, 2022, Horne and Brown forcefully grabbed a Family Dollar employee as he sought to empty trash prior to the store opening. Brown, holding a semiautomatic pistol that belonged to his sister, guided the employee to a safe inside the store and held him at gunpoint near the safe while emptying it.

Horne stood watch and maintained control over a customer as well as another terrified Family Dollar employee.

Altogether, they obtained approximately $10,000 from Family Dollar—money they used to buy high-end shoes at a boutique shoe store.

Between the two robberies in this case, Horne and Brown directed Booker to purchase a new pistol for the second robbery. She did so on April 22, 2022. Six days later, Horne and Brown committed another armed robbery of a Dollar General.

Brown entered the store carrying the semiautomatic pistol purchased by Booker alongside Horne. After Horne grabbed control of one of the employees, the two men took her to find a Dollar General manager who could open the safe.

Brown held the manager at gunpoint near the safe while Horne maintained control of the other employee.

Notably, several customers, including a woman and her young son, were shopping in the store at the time of the robbery.

A GPS tracker was installed inside some of the money taken from the Dollar General. Brown and Horne exited the store with the United States currency, entered Booker’s car, and then drove off. As Booker drove, Brown and Horne changed their clothing.

Law enforcement began to follow the GPS tracker and discovered Booker, Brown, and Horne in Booker’s Blue Toyota sedan. Among the items recovered by law enforcement were the clothing worn during the armed robbery of the Dollar General by Brown and Horne of the Dollar General, the Taurus, Model G3C, 9mm, semi-automatic pistol used during that robbery, and a Family Dollar bag.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 AG Miyares pressing U.S. Supreme Court to hear veterans education benefits case
2 Richmond man sentenced in armed robberies of Family Dollar, Dollar General stores
3 Albemarle County recognizes officers for promotions, lifesaving efforts
4 Des Kitchings on fan frustrations with Virginia offense: ‘I’m just as pissed as they are’
5 Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Latest on Virginia basketball recruiting, coaching staff

Latest News

Hope Inc solar
Virginia

HOPE, Inc. to get solar power for office, café, EV charging station by summer

Crystal Graham
bridgewater college
Local

Bridgewater College announces 2023 Founder’s Day awards

Crystal Graham

Bridgewater College marked its observance of Founder’s Day on April 4, and presented awards to faculty, staff and one student.

megan hartless brcc
Local

BRCC director earns nationally recognized financial aid administrator certification

Crystal Graham

Megan Hartless, director of financial aid at Blue Ridge Community College, recently earned the FAAC designation.

veteran uniform
U.S./World

AG Miyares pressing U.S. Supreme Court to hear veterans education benefits case

Chris Graham
nuclear war
U.S./World

When have we failed to stop war? The people have the power, even if it’s unused

Tom H. Hastings
road
Virginia

Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of April 17-21

Chris Graham
road construction
Virginia

Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work scheduled for week of April 17-21

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy