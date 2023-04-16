Richmond man sentenced in armed robberies of Family Dollar, Dollar General stores

A Richmond man was sentenced this week to 12 years in prison for his role in two armed robberies.

According to court documents, Ricardo Horne, 41, and his co-defendants Michael Brown, 40, and Rashanda Booker, 38, both also from Richmond, robbed a Family Dollar on April 17, 2022, and a Dollar General on April 28, 2022.

On April 17, 2022, Horne and Brown forcefully grabbed a Family Dollar employee as he sought to empty trash prior to the store opening. Brown, holding a semiautomatic pistol that belonged to his sister, guided the employee to a safe inside the store and held him at gunpoint near the safe while emptying it.

Horne stood watch and maintained control over a customer as well as another terrified Family Dollar employee.

Altogether, they obtained approximately $10,000 from Family Dollar—money they used to buy high-end shoes at a boutique shoe store.

Between the two robberies in this case, Horne and Brown directed Booker to purchase a new pistol for the second robbery. She did so on April 22, 2022. Six days later, Horne and Brown committed another armed robbery of a Dollar General.

Brown entered the store carrying the semiautomatic pistol purchased by Booker alongside Horne. After Horne grabbed control of one of the employees, the two men took her to find a Dollar General manager who could open the safe.

Brown held the manager at gunpoint near the safe while Horne maintained control of the other employee.

Notably, several customers, including a woman and her young son, were shopping in the store at the time of the robbery.

A GPS tracker was installed inside some of the money taken from the Dollar General. Brown and Horne exited the store with the United States currency, entered Booker’s car, and then drove off. As Booker drove, Brown and Horne changed their clothing.

Law enforcement began to follow the GPS tracker and discovered Booker, Brown, and Horne in Booker’s Blue Toyota sedan. Among the items recovered by law enforcement were the clothing worn during the armed robbery of the Dollar General by Brown and Horne of the Dollar General, the Taurus, Model G3C, 9mm, semi-automatic pistol used during that robbery, and a Family Dollar bag.