Richmond man, convicted felon sentenced to 42 months in prison for firearms charge

A Richmond man was sentenced today to three and a half years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Henry Leon Marrow, Jr., 34,has previous felony convictions for robbery, abduction and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in 2010 and shoplifting in 2019.

As a previously convicted felon, Marrow cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition.

Marrow pleaded guilty on Nov. 9, 2023.

According to court documents, on June 9, 2023, two Richmond Police officers observed Marrow conducting a narcotics transaction in a convenience store parking lot on Richmond Highway.

The officers found Marrow in possession of 3.18 grams of cocaine and arrested him.

Marrow later informed officers he was in possession of a firearm, and the officers found a loaded Glock 9mm handgun in his pants.

https://www.justice.gov/usao-edva/pr/repeat-offender-sentenced-federal-firearms-offense