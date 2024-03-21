Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Richmond felon sentenced to more than seven years in prison for possessing firearm
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond felon sentenced to more than seven years in prison for possessing firearm

Crystal Graham
Published date:
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
(© fotofabrika – stock.adobe.com)

A Richmond man was sentenced today to seven years and eight months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Lamar Javon Williams, 31, was previously convicted of malicious wounding in Richmond Circuit Court in 2012, after shooting a man in the chest with a shotgun in 2010. In 2014, while on a suspended sentence for the malicious wounding conviction, Williams was convicted of possessing a firearm as a violent felon.

As a previously convicted felon, Williams could not legally possess a firearm or ammunition.

According to court documents, on Sept. 23, 2021, Richmond Police officers recognized Williams who was in the passenger seat of a vehicle with a black bag across his chest. Williams got out of the car without the bag and entered the store.

As Williams was returning to the car, an officer approached Williams and briefly spoke with him before Williams walked away from the scene. The officers then spoke to the driver, who had a handgun in his pants pocket.

Officers recovered Williams’ bag from the passenger side floorboard. Inside the bag were a loaded handgun, a debit card with Williams’ name, and a bag with 3.8 grams of heroin and fentanyl.

After obtaining a warrant for his arrest, officers located Williams at a gas station six months later, on March 25, 2022, and approached his car to arrest him.

According to police, Williams sped off, almost hitting the police car. Williams was arrested after a brief chase and was found in possession of a bag of fentanyl and ten Xanax pills.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Analysis: Judge rewrites key facts in case to justify protecting Augusta County leaders
2 Shenandoah National Park closes parts of Skyline Drive, Appalachian Trail due to wildfire
3 Fires making power restoration difficult in Augusta, Rockingham; 3,700 still without service
4 Did Virginia AD Carla Williams ‘like’ a troll’s tweets critical of UVA hoops?
5 The book is out on how to beat Tony Bennett: How does he respond?

Latest News

Augusta County
Local, Politics

Analysis: Judge rewrites key facts in case to justify protecting Augusta County leaders

Chris Graham
mailbag
Sports

Mailbag: Discussion on Tony Bennett’s future, Ryan Dunn and the NBA Draft

Chris Graham

Great article on how Tony Bennett responds, Chris. Our talent level is down quite a bit from the 2013-2019 years. And they definitely didn't have the moxie we are used to seeing out of UVA basketball. 

wildfire
Climate, Local

Shenandoah National Park closes parts of Skyline Drive, Appalachian Trail due to wildfire

Crystal Graham

Shenandoah National Park has closed nearly 10 miles of Skyline Drive and parts of the Appalachian Trail due to wildfires in the area.

cyber bullying
Sports

Did Virginia AD Carla Williams ‘like’ a troll’s tweets critical of UVA hoops?

Chris Graham
power line workers
Local

Fires making power restoration difficult in Augusta, Rockingham; 3,700 still without service

Crystal Graham
crime scene tape
Cops & Courts, Local

Driver of Jeep Wrangler dead after three-vehicle crash in Augusta County

Crystal Graham
walker on dirt trail
Arts & Culture, Local

Guide highlighting 15 area trails, five cycling trails now available in Spanish

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status