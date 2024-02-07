Richmond: Employee at Latino market shot, killed in Wednesday robbery

An employee at Lindo Latino Market on Broad Rock Boulevard in Richmond was shot and killed during a robbery Wednesday morning, according to Richmond Police.

Police were called to the market at 10:30 a.m. Officers arrived and found an adult male staff member of the business down and unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives arrived and interviewed several possible witnesses who were in the business at the time of the shooting. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.