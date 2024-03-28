Countries
Public Safety, Virginia

Repeat felon pleads guilty to possession of guns, intent to distribute cocaine

prison jail
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

A Richmond man pleaded guilty yesterday to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to court documents, on Sept. 19, 2023, Richmond Police Narcotics Detectives and the Virginia State Police Tactical Team executed a search warrant at the residence of Errez Tekel Perry, 30. After no response when the team knocked and announced, the team breached the door and entered the residence. Perry ran from the front door area toward the rear of the house, ignored the team’s commands and was taken into custody.

Investigators recovered two semi-automatic firearms, ammunition, two drum ammunition magazines, approximately 64 grams of cocaine, packages of Suboxone, baggies with numerous pills, several baggies with approximately 200 grams of suspected marijuana, baggies with residue, digital scales, a cash counter and two cellphones.

Perry was previously convicted of felony drug trafficking, felony drug possession, possession of a firearm with Schedule I and II controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. As a previously convicted felon, Perry could not legally possess a firearm or ammunition.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 30, and faces a maximum of 15 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and a maximum of 20 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Virginia Attorney General Jason S. Miyares; Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Division; Rick Edwards, Chief of Richmond Police; and Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, made the announcement after Senior U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson accepted the plea.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

