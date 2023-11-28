Radford University campus threatened on social media, appears to be swatting incident

The Radford University campus is safe after a social media post mentioned a potential threat to the university.

According to the Radford University Police Department, it received a message through the Radford Safe app about the threat by an identified student at 11:17 a.m.

Officers were able to identify the student in the post, who was out of the area and determined this to be a hoax where no threat existed.

According to the RUPD, this appears to be a swatting incident using social media.

“We appreciate the fast response from our officers and first responders, as well as from members of th public who reported the information they observed on the social media platform.”

RUPD is working with local and state agencies to identify the person responsible for the post.

The post has been removed from the social media platform.

If anyone has information regarding the investigation, they are asked to call (540) 831-6824.