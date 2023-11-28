Countries
Radford University campus threatened on social media, appears to be swatting incident
Police, Virginia

Radford University campus threatened on social media, appears to be swatting incident

Crystal Graham
Published date:
person at computer keyboard
(© dikushin – stock.adobe.com)

The Radford University campus is safe after a social media post mentioned a potential threat to the university.

According to the Radford University Police Department, it received a message through the Radford Safe app about the threat by an identified student at 11:17 a.m.

Officers were able to identify the student in the post, who was out of the area and determined this to be a hoax where no threat existed.

According to the RUPD, this appears to be a swatting incident using social media.

“We appreciate the fast response from our officers and first responders, as well as from members of th public who reported the information they observed on the social media platform.”

RUPD is working with local and state agencies to identify the person responsible for the post.

The post has been removed from the social media platform.

If anyone has information regarding the investigation, they are asked to call (540) 831-6824.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

