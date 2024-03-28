Countries
Home Powerball jackpot for Saturday night tops $900M for first time in 2024
US & World

Powerball jackpot for Saturday night tops $900M for first time in 2024

Crystal Graham
Published date:
powerball lottery tickets
(© The Toidi – stock.adobe.com)

The Powerball lottery has reached its highest amount this year with an estimated jackpot of $935 million. The next drawing is Saturday night.

This is the fifth largest prize in the history of the game.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 37, 46, 57, 60, 66 and red Powerball 8.

The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Despite there being no jackpot winner, more than 1.7 million tickets won cash prizes in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

Three tickets matched all five white balls and won $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Other wins from Wednesday’s Powerball drawing include 44 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and seven tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

If a player wins the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $935 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $449.7 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year.

This is the first advertised Powerball jackpot to top $900 million this year.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, 2024, by a ticket in Michigan that won a prize worth $842.4 million.

Since then, there have been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. Saturday’s drawing will be the 38th drawing in the jackpot run.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

