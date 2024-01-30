Police: Blue Ridge Community College placed on lockdown after threat of fire

Blue Ridge Community College was placed on lockdown after a student received a phone call instructing them to get out of the cafeteria “because it was about to be set on fire.”

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, it received a call at 12:37 p.m. from BRCC indicating that an unknown student had allegedly received a phone call 45 minutes to an hour prior to the call to police.

The student left the cafeteria after receiving the warning; other students who overhead the information notified campus security.

The BRCC security team initiated a lockdown of several BRCC buildings and notified the 911 center.

Augusta County deputies and BRCC security personnel searched the campus but did not locate anything suspicious.

The lockdown was lifted at 1:12 p.m.

The student who allegedly received the phone call has been identified by the ACSO.

The investigation is ongoing.