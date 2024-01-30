Countries
Close
Home Police: Blue Ridge Community College placed on lockdown after threat of fire
Cops & Courts, Local, Schools

Police: Blue Ridge Community College placed on lockdown after threat of fire

Crystal Graham
Published date:
phone alert
(© Kiattisak – stock.adobe.com)

Blue Ridge Community College was placed on lockdown after a student received a phone call instructing them to get out of the cafeteria “because it was about to be set on fire.”

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, it received a call at 12:37 p.m. from BRCC indicating that an unknown student had allegedly received a phone call 45 minutes to an hour prior to the call to police.

The student left the cafeteria after receiving the warning; other students who overhead the information notified campus security.

The BRCC security team initiated a lockdown of several BRCC buildings and notified the 911 center.

Augusta County deputies and BRCC security personnel searched the campus but did not locate anything suspicious.

The lockdown was lifted at 1:12 p.m.

The student who allegedly received the phone call has been identified by the ACSO.

The investigation is ongoing.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

