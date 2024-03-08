Countries
Close
Home Police: Alleged victim reported armed robbery to cover up involvement in vehicle vandalism
Cops & Courts, Local

Police: Alleged victim reported armed robbery to cover up involvement in vehicle vandalism

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Timothy Newton Jr
Timothy Newton Jr.

Charlottesville Police have charged a reported victim with filing a false police report, after police say he reported an armed robbery to cover up his involvement in a vehicle vandalism.

Timothy Newton Jr., of Charlottesville, the alleged victim, has been charged under Virginia Code 18.2-461.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Michie Drive for a report of an armed robbery where Newton stated he was robbed at gunpoint and his vehicle, wallet and phone were stolen.

Police issued a Be On the Lookout notice to neighboring jurisdictions. Albemarle County Police officers located the vehicle in the 700 block of Castle Court. The vehicle had been reported as being involved in a vehicle vandalism prior to this alleged encounter.

When a traffic stop was attempted, all occupants fled the vehicle. One person was detained and identified by the victim as one of the suspects who had robbed him.

Through further investigation, police said, it was determined that the reported victim had falsely reported the robbery in an attempt to cover up his involvement in a vehicle vandalism.

The investigation into the vehicle vandalism remains ongoing.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

