Podcast: Virginia moves up in the computers after big win over Miami

Virginia pantsed Miami on Big Monday, holding the ‘Canes, who had been averaging 80.8 points per game, to a program-low 38 points.

AFP editor Chris Graham breaks down the game, and how the win helped Virginia’s case for an NCAA Tournament bid.

We also open up the mailbag to talk about the play of guard Andrew Rohde.

