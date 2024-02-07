Countries
Basketball, Sports

Podcast: Virginia moves up in the computers after big win over Miami

Chris Graham
Published date:

chris graham uva basketballVirginia pantsed Miami on Big Monday, holding the ‘Canes, who had been averaging 80.8 points per game, to a program-low 38 points.

AFP editor Chris Graham breaks down the game, and how the win helped Virginia’s case for an NCAA Tournament bid.

We also open up the mailbag to talk about the play of guard Andrew Rohde.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

