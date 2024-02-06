Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home What did we just see? Five Observations from Virginia’s 60-38 squash of Miami
Basketball, Sports

What did we just see? Five Observations from Virginia’s 60-38 squash of Miami

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva miami buchanan
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

I wrote in my gamer that Miami was averaging 80.8 points per game coming into the Big Monday matchup with Virginia.

So, 38 points, that’s less than half.

And it’s not the whole story.

Norchad Omier, credit to the big guy, who was averaging 19.9 points and 9.2 board coming in, he had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Matthew Cleveland is Miami’s second-leading scorer, averaging 14.9 points on 52.7 percent shooting.

His statline: two points, 1-of-4 shooting, in 30 minutes.

Four shots?

Nijel Pack came in averaging 14.7 points. He had two, both free throws, in his 33 minutes – Pack was 0-of-8 from the floor.

Wooga Poplar came in averaging 14.2 points; he finished with eight, on 3-of-12 shooting, in 31 minutes.

Wow. Just, wow.

NBA

uva reece beekman ryan dunn
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

With about a dozen NBA scouts in attendance, Reece Beekman and Ryan Dunn, both projected 2024 first-round draft picks, made themselves some money tonight.

Beekman had 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting and seven assists (one turnover) in 27 minutes, and on defense, he pitched a shutout – the guys he guarded were 0-of-7 from the floor.

Dunn had eight points on 4-of-5 shooting and eight rebounds in 28 minutes; on D, he gave up three points on 1-of-3 shooting, and had two blocks and two steals.

Finishing at the rim

uva ryan dunn miami dunk
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

The guy who sits next to me on press row, name rhymes with Scott German, complains loudly whenever one of the good guys misses a layup, as if it’s just that easy, that the other guys aren’t trying to make it hard, etc.

Statline for Virginia at the rim tonight: 13-of-17.

Beekman, who a reader wanted me to address in an upcoming Mailbag on his finishing at the rim, was 5-of-6 at the rack.

Miami, on its side, was 9-of-16 at the rim.

Miami didn’t foul much, but …

uva jake groves miami
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Miami was whistled for a total of six fouls on the night, which normally you’d say, hey, disciplined night.

Except that, see above, Virginia was 13-of-17 at the rim, 5-of-11 from three, had just three turnovers.

Miami’s defense was so out of touch that coach Jim Larranaga, out of options, went to a zone for a couple of stretches, which did no good, because it just gave Virginia open looks from its zone offense, as opposed to open looks from the mover-blocker.

Seriously, the only reason this game ended with a 22-point margin was that it was played at Virginia’s glacially slow pace; UVA utterly dominated in every respect.

Big night for Blake Buchanan

uva blake buchanan miami jumper
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

OK, not counting numbers-wise, but still, Blake Buchanan, the frosh, nice night.

On a night when Jordan Minor, who insertion into the starting lineup is what started Virginia on its current seven-game winning streak, wasn’t a factor – he had two points, a board and two fouls in 16 minutes – Buchanan was all that and then some, tall, whatever, and handsome …

(It’s the Tribe, y’all. Look alive, y’all.)

B-Dub had a modest six points, on a modest 3-of-7 from the floor, and a modest two boards.

He also had two blocks and a steal in his 22 minutes.

What wasn’t modest: his plus/minus was +25.

Kid held his own against Miami big Norchad Omier.

Sit back, relax, and let yourself go.

Don’t sweat what you heard, and act like you know.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 One person confirmed dead in two-vehicle crash Sunday in Augusta County
2 NCAA, Tennessee, Virginia AGs continue back-and-forth over NIL rules
3 Art center hopes to ‘amplify voices’ with exhibit focused on housing insecurity, homelessness
4 Virginia puts Big Monday chokehold on Miami, in convincing 60-38 win
5 ‘The game?’ Miami coach Jim Larranaga had enough of that press conference

Latest News

uva tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

Scott German: Statement win for Virginia, which throttled Miami from the get-go

Scott German
jim larranaga miami uva
Basketball, Sports

‘The game?’ Miami coach Jim Larranaga had enough of that press conference

Chris Graham

Overheard, one reporter whispering to another, after Jim Larranaga’s 27-second press conference following Virginia’s 60-38 win over Miami on Big Monday.

teenager eating on couch
Biz/Econ, US/World

A generation of American adults still relies on parents for financial support

Rebecca Barnabi

Snowplow parenting has some Americans shoveling into their savings accounts to financially help their adult children. 

uva miami
Basketball, Sports

Virginia puts Big Monday chokehold on Miami, in convincing 60-38 win

Chris Graham
climate change
Climate, Op-Eds, US/World

Roddy Scheer: What is this new brand of climate denial called New Denialism?

Contributors
ben cline
Govt/Politics, Op-Eds, US/World

Gene Zitver: More partisan whining from Ben Cline on Senate border deal

Contributors
woodrow wilson
Arts & Culture, Local

President Woodrow Wilson: 100 years since the death of America’s leader through World War I

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status