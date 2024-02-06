Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Metrics: Where Virginia Basketball stands with the computers after the Miami win
Basketball, Sports

Metrics: Where Virginia Basketball stands with the computers after the Miami win

Chris Graham
Published date:
ncaa tournament
(© Brocreative – stock.adobe.com)

I’ll just say here, in my post-Miami update, that what Tony Bennett says on a lot of things is right, and in particular, he’s right on March.

Just keep chasing quality basketball.

Virginias uber-impressive 60-38 win over Miami on Big Monday had a massive impact on the Cavaliers’ standing in the computers.

Metric Previous Rank Rank Today Change
SOR  32  27  +5
RPI  32  29  +3
KPI  34  30  +4
NET  42  32  +10
BPI  35  33  +2
KenPom  57  47  +10
Average  38.7  33  +5.7

Going into Monday’s game, Virginia was a borderline 9-10 NCAA Tournament seed.

Sitting here heading toward the mid-week, it’s looking like solid 8.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Swoope man dead following head-on collision in Augusta County on Sunday
2 NCAA, Tennessee, Virginia AGs continue back-and-forth over NIL rules
3 Art center hopes to ‘amplify voices’ with exhibit focused on housing insecurity, homelessness
4 Virginia puts Big Monday chokehold on Miami, in convincing 60-38 win
5 ‘The game?’ Miami coach Jim Larranaga had enough of that press conference

Latest News

staunton
Govt/Politics, Local

Staunton begins 2025 budget season with joint discussion of school system needs

Rebecca Barnabi
civil rights act of 1964
Arts & Culture, US/World

‘Not about a moment but a movement’: Civil rights activist, radio personality The Black Eagle dies

Rebecca Barnabi

Today's youth knew him as a radio personality, but older Americans knew him as The Black Eagle, a civil rights activist and pioneer.

lunch and learn CFCBR housing insecurity
Biz/Econ, Local

Lunch and learn event to focus on aging in place, housing insecurity for seniors

Crystal Graham

As adults age, one major concern is housing instability and homelessness. A Lunch & Learn event on Thursday hopes to take a deeper dive into the issue.

FOIA
Govt/Politics, Local

We know how much Augusta County has spent to date on the March 20 FOIA case

Chris Graham
Virginia Beach pier and oceanfront
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Medical Examiner confirms Virginia Beach 14th Street pier driver was man reported missing

Crystal Graham
prescription drug bottle
Cops & Courts, Local

Two Charlottesville pharmacies to pay combined $1.3 million for filling invalid prescriptions

Crystal Graham
your vote matters
Biz/Econ, Cops & Courts, Virginia

America’s attorneys general issue warning to company allegedly responsible for election robocalls

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status