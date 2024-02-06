Metrics: Where Virginia Basketball stands with the computers after the Miami win

I’ll just say here, in my post-Miami update, that what Tony Bennett says on a lot of things is right, and in particular, he’s right on March.
Just keep chasing quality basketball.
Virginia’s uber-impressive 60-38 win over Miami on Big Monday had a massive impact on the Cavaliers’ standing in the computers.
|Metric
|Previous Rank
|Rank Today
|Change
|SOR
|32
|27
|+5
|RPI
|32
|29
|+3
|KPI
|34
|30
|+4
|NET
|42
|32
|+10
|BPI
|35
|33
|+2
|KenPom
|57
|47
|+10
|Average
|38.7
|33
|+5.7
Going into Monday’s game, Virginia was a borderline 9-10 NCAA Tournament seed.
Sitting here heading toward the mid-week, it’s looking like solid 8.