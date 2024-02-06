Metrics: Where Virginia Basketball stands with the computers after the Miami win

I’ll just say here, in my post-Miami update, that what Tony Bennett says on a lot of things is right, and in particular, he’s right on March.

Just keep chasing quality basketball.

Virginia’s uber-impressive 60-38 win over Miami on Big Monday had a massive impact on the Cavaliers’ standing in the computers.

Metric Previous Rank Rank Today Change SOR 32 27 +5 RPI 32 29 +3 KPI 34 30 +4 NET 42 32 +10 BPI 35 33 +2 KenPom 57 47 +10 Average 38.7 33 +5.7

Going into Monday’s game, Virginia was a borderline 9-10 NCAA Tournament seed.

Sitting here heading toward the mid-week, it’s looking like solid 8.