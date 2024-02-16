Podcast: Virginia faces Wake Forest, looking to get back on track

Virginia pretty much beat itself earlier in the week in that 74-63 loss to Pitt. The ‘Hoos (19-6, 10-4 ACC) have to get back on track with a game against a tough Wake Forest (16-8, 8-5 ACC) on Saturday (noon ET, ESPN2).
Wake dominated UVA in a 66-47 win in Winston-Salem last month.
AFP editor Chris Graham, after recapping what happened on Tuesday in the loss to Pitt, looks ahead to the weekend.
Stories referenced in this podcast
- Virginia, licking wounds from Pitt loss, entertains Wake Forest on Saturday
- Metrics: How did the home loss to Pitt impact Virginia with the computers?
- Pitt’s threes were falling: The offensive rebounds, though, they’re on Tony Bennett
- Tony Bennett, in Pitt postgame presser slip, suggests his team might have ‘quit’
- Pitt made a ton of threes: That, and four other observations from Virginia’s 74-63 loss
- Pitt, draining threes all night long, notches 74-63 upset at #21 Virginia
Podcast
Video
Click here for a link to the podcast on YouTube.