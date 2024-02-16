Countries
Podcast: Virginia faces Wake Forest, looking to get back on track

Chris Graham
Published date:

chris graham uvaVirginia pretty much beat itself earlier in the week in that 74-63 loss to Pitt. The ‘Hoos (19-6, 10-4 ACC) have to get back on track with a game against a tough Wake Forest (16-8, 8-5 ACC) on Saturday (noon ET, ESPN2).

Wake dominated UVA in a 66-47 win in Winston-Salem last month.

AFP editor Chris Graham, after recapping what happened on Tuesday in the loss to Pitt, looks ahead to the weekend.

Click here for a link to the podcast on YouTube.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

