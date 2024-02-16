Podcast: Virginia faces Wake Forest, looking to get back on track

Virginia pretty much beat itself earlier in the week in that 74-63 loss to Pitt. The ‘Hoos (19-6, 10-4 ACC) have to get back on track with a game against a tough Wake Forest (16-8, 8-5 ACC) on Saturday (noon ET, ESPN2).

Wake dominated UVA in a 66-47 win in Winston-Salem last month.

AFP editor Chris Graham, after recapping what happened on Tuesday in the loss to Pitt, looks ahead to the weekend.

