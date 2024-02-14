Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Pitt made a ton of threes: That, and four other observations from Virginia’s 74-63 loss
Basketball, Sports

Pitt made a ton of threes: That, and four other observations from Virginia’s 74-63 loss

Chris Graham
Published date:
reece beekman uva pitt
Photo: UVA Athletics

Pitt, on the season, was shooting 33.9 percent from three, averaging 9.1 makes per game.

When they’re good, they’re good – 10-of-25 in the win over Notre Dame on Feb. 3, 10-of-20 in the win at Duke back on Jan. 20.

And when they’re bad, they still shoot a lot of threes – 11-of-36 in a loss at Miami on Jan. 27, 5-of-26 in a loss at home to Syracuse on Jan. 16, 5-of-29 in a loss at home to UNC on Jan. 2.

Either way, they hoist up threes – the 26.9 attempts per game ranks in the top 10 percent nationally, even if the percentage ranks in the bottom half.

Pitt lives by the three, dies by three.

They lived a lot in JPJ, shooting 14-of-32 from long-range in the 74-63 win.

The team didn’t even get to the arena until 5:30 p.m., an hour and a half before tipoff, which I know because I walked in the security gate with them.

Turns out they didn’t need much time to get acclimated to the arena, which is known for offering tough sightlines for those not used to the backdrop.

The Panthers made five of their first eight as they built an early seven-point lead, and kept firing away from there.

Nothing Tony tried, unfortunately, worked

Tony Bennett, trying to find an answer, had none – though not for lack of trying.

It seemed to me that he went away too soon from playing Jordan Minor at the five spot. Minor got just eight minutes, subbing out for the last time at the 17:30 mark of the second half, moments after a nice sequence in which he defended Blake Hinson and forced a miss from three, then scored on a nice up-and-under at the rim.

Minor was the only Cavalier with a positive plus/minus rating on the night – at a modest +6.

Bennett decided to go with his more mobile bigs to try to defend Pitt’s bombs-away offense – Blake Buchanan, Minor’s backup, got 13 minutes (-11), and Jake Groves got 24 minutes (-8).

Per numbers from Synergy Sports, Buchanan was responsible for one made three on two shots from the field on defense; Groves gave up eight points on 3-of-4 shooting.

The other Virginia big, Ryan Dunn, was on the hook for eight points on D, on 4-of-6 shooting.

Rim protector

Dunn did record five (!) blocked shots.

Pitt was just 8-of-18 on shots at the rim.

The five blocks by Dunn are a big reason why.

Miami, we barely remember you

Just eight nights ago, Miami, which had been averaging 80.8 points per game coming in, scored just 38 in a loss in JPJ.

Since, the Virginia D has given up 76 points on 59 possessions in the win at Florida State, and then the 74 on 59 possessions in the loss to Pitt tonight.

The ‘Hoos were able to claw its way to the win at FSU with offense. Bennett tried in the final 10 minutes to find a defensive solution, and bogged down his offense, which only produced 11 points on 3-of-12 shooting as Pitt pulled away.

Chairmen of the boards

Topline, Pitt had a 35-25 rebound advantage. More to the point, Pitt had 11 offensive rebounds, which the Panthers turned into 13 points.

The 13-2 edge for Pitt in second-chance points is also the final margin.

Seven of the second-chance points came in the final 10:15.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 SJ McDonald: Rockbridge County native, songwriter pursuing her country-music dreams
2 Staunton branch of NAACP responds to reports of racism in local, Virginia schools
3 Trump invites Russia to attack NATO: ‘I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want’
4 Torrid Virginia faces streaking Pitt, which has quietly won five of its last six
5 Virginia coach Tony Bennett on the metrics: ‘The NET is not everything’

Latest News

george mason
Basketball, Sports

George Mason punches first, dominates George Washington in 90-67 win

Chris Graham
Schools, Virginia

College of Business at Mary Washington earns five more years of accreditation

Rebecca Barnabi

The College of Business at UMW has successfully achieved extension of its accreditation from the AACSB for another five years.

American flag
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Virginia museum to host citizenship ceremony with 75 participants on Monday

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture will welcome 75 new citizens during a President’s Day citizenship ceremony on Monday.

Arts & Culture, US & World

Beagle Freedom Project rescues 200 animals, establishes adoption center at Oklahoma facility

Rebecca Barnabi
skunks in den
Environment, Local

Wildlife Center of Virginia: Skunks are on the move; it’s mating season

Crystal Graham
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Pitt, draining threes all night long, notches 74-63 upset at #21 Virginia

Chris Graham
Arts & Culture, Local

Little Free Food Pantry makes meals available for clients at Valley Community Services Board

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status