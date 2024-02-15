Countries
Metrics: How did the home loss to Pitt impact Virginia with the computers?
Basketball, Sports

Metrics: How did the home loss to Pitt impact Virginia with the computers?

Chris Graham
ncaa tournament
(© Brocreative – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia had been inching its way up in the computer rankings throughout its eight-game winning streak.

The one loss to Pitt took away a lot of those gains.

It’s kind of like how, when you’re trying to lose weight (hand raised here), you eat right, exercise, lose a few ounces each day, then go out for Mexican, have chips and salsa and a margarita, and, boom.

Anyway, here’s the damage.

Metric Previous Rank Rank Today Change
SOR  22 32  +5
ELO  15 30  +1
KPI  24 32  +6
NET  34 41 -2
BPI  33 37  0
KenPom  48 51  -1
Average  29.3 37.2  -7.9

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

