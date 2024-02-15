Metrics: How did the home loss to Pitt impact Virginia with the computers?

Virginia had been inching its way up in the computer rankings throughout its eight-game winning streak.
The one loss to Pitt took away a lot of those gains.
It’s kind of like how, when you’re trying to lose weight (hand raised here), you eat right, exercise, lose a few ounces each day, then go out for Mexican, have chips and salsa and a margarita, and, boom.
Anyway, here’s the damage.
|Metric
|Previous Rank
|Rank Today
|Change
|SOR
|22
|32
|+5
|ELO
|15
|30
|+1
|KPI
|24
|32
|+6
|NET
|34
|41
|-2
|BPI
|33
|37
|0
|KenPom
|48
|51
|-1
|Average
|29.3
|37.2
|-7.9