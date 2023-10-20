Patients welcome for UVA Health clinical trial of new COVID-19 treatment

UVA Health is conducting a remote clinical trial to find a new COVID-19 treatment.

Anyone 30 years or older who is experiencing COVID symptoms may participate in the trial.

“The main goal of the study is looking to get people feeling better,” said Dr. Patrick Jackson, a UVA Health infectious diseases specialist.

Doctors and nurses in the trial follow-up with patients in the study via phone, email and WebEx.

“We haven’t found the medication that’s been beneficial to patients,” Jackson said of trial results.

He said it’s “disappointing not to have a solution.”

The nation’s lack of nurses post-COVID-19 pandemic is affecting clinical trials and patient care, Jackson said, which affects medical professionals finding new cures for illnesses.

A level of concern exists as winter approaches, but America saw the lowest levels of COVID-19 in early summer 2023 since 2020. Cases increased from August into September.

“I think it’s not clear what the winter holds for us,” Jackson said.

Models expect an increase of cases in winter, but an increase in hospitalizations is not expected because many have already had COVID. However, medical professionals do expect individuals at home feeling unwell with symptoms.

“COVID has been unpredictable,” Jackson said.

Jackson said individuals who qualify for the clinical study are experiencing symptoms but not symptoms severe enough to go to the emergency room.

“Our criteria are very broad,” he said.

And patients can take another medication while trying a medication in the clinical trial.

According to Jackson, a diabetes drug has proven helpful with inflammation, and inflammation is what makes COVID patients feel ill. He said the drug could be a “fruitful path” for COVID treatment and other diseases.

Individuals interested in participating in the clinical trial at UVA, may find more information online.