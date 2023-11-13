Countries
'Partisan agenda': Republicans' funding slashing legislation for environment barely passes House
‘Partisan agenda’: Republicans’ funding slashing legislation for environment barely passes House

The U.S. House approved the Department of the Interior, Environment and Related Agencies Appropriations Act in a 213 to 203 vote on November 3.

The legislation cuts funding for climate action, environmental justice and vulnerable communities across the United States.

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents District 4 in Virginia, voted against the bill.

“Under the leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration, congressional Democrats passed the largest federal investment in climate and clean energy in our nation’s history with the Inflation Reduction Act. This transformative legislation repositioned the United States as a global leader in the fight against the climate crisis,” McClellan said. “Now, extreme House Republicans are attempting to roll back our progress, slash funding for key federal entities, and prevent implementation of the IRA. Their partisan agenda is out of step with the American people and fails to address the climate and environmental crisis with the urgency it demands.”

H.R. 4821 allocates $25.4 billion in federal funding, a $13.4 billion decrease from fiscal year 2023 levels. The legislation:

  • decreases Department of the Interior (DOI) funding by $697 million
  • cuts Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) funding by $4 billion
  • decreases State and Tribal Assistance Grants funding by $1.9 billion
  • eliminates Environmental Justice funding entirely, a decrease of $102 million

McClellan joined the Climate Action Campaign, Moms Clean Air Force, Defend Our Future, and U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree of Maine, Mike Quigley of Illinois, Kathy Castor of Florida and Steven Horsford of Nevada to underscore Republicans’ devastating cuts to climate action.

“We are at an inflection point in our fight to protect our climate and environment. While Republicans attempt to hinder our nation’s response to the climate crisis, ignore environmental injustice, and promote dirty, unsustainable energy, House Democrats remain committed to decisively addressing climate change,” McClellan said. “I voted no on this Interior-Appropriations bill, because it will exacerbate existing disparities for vulnerable communities and hamper our government’s ability to effectively respond to environmental pollution and climate change. As the mother of two young children, I am fighting to ensure a healthy, livable planet for them and future generations, and I will oppose any measures that jeopardize our progress.”

