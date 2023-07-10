Countries
newsorchard creek junior golfers perform well in weekend 54 hole tournament
Sports

Orchard Creek junior golfers perform well in weekend 54-hole tournament

Crystal Graham
Published date:
orchard creek golf tournament
Kennedy MacCleery (Submitted photo)

Three Orchard Creek junior golfers fared well in two divisions in the Virginia State Golf Association’s 54th Junior Girls’ Championship held at the Waynesboro club July 6-8.

The 54-hole tournament wrapped up on Saturday after a rain delay with local golfers Addie Doroh, finishing 13th, and Kennedy MacCleery, finishing in 15th place.

In the younger division, Orchard Creek Club member Berkeley Gibb, 12, shot 84-80 for a career-best tournament.

“She is going to be one to watch,” said Kandi Comer, Director of Golf Operations, at Orchard Creek in Waynesboro.

Elise MacCleery, the 2022 Virginia State Junior champion and Orchard Creek member, missed the cut for 20 players by one shot, to make it to the final round. However, she will be playing in the PGA Junior Championship in Arkansas in three weeks.

Orchard Creek members Addie Ritter and Grace Bearley also played in the tournament.

Macie Rasmussen, 14, a rising freshman at Greenbrier Christian Academy, from Chesapeake, posted rounds of 69-71-76 to win the event by one stroke over Great Falls’ Alina Ho, the reigning VSGA Class 6 individual champion.

This is Rasmussen’s fourth VSGA championship in the last three years. She won both the VSGA Junior Golf Circuit girls’ championship and the VSGA Youth Championship 12-13 division in 2022. She also won the latter in 2021.

For more information on the tournament, click here.

Addie Doroh (Submitted photo)

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

