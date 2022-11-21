Orange County: Woman dead, truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash

The driver of a bucket truck has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in an accident in Orange County that killed a Rapidan woman on Friday.

Amanda Goodman, 31, was killed in the 7:42 a.m. crash at the intersection of Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 663 (True Blue Road), according to Virginia State Police.

She was killed when a 2018 Freightliner bucket truck traveling south on Route 522 attempted a left turn onto Route 663 and collided with her northbound 2005 Saturn ION.

The driver of the Freightliner, Robert S. Snow, 61, of Orange, was uninjured in the crash.

Snow was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and no valid commercial driver’s license.

He was transported to the Central Virginia Regional Jail, where he was held on a secured bond.

The crash remains under investigation.