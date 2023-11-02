Countries
Options under Affordable Care Act: State health insurance marketplace open for eligible Virginians
Government, Health, Politics, Virginia

Options under Affordable Care Act: State health insurance marketplace open for eligible Virginians

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
health insurance application online
(© Kaspars Grinvalds – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace, a state-regulated health benefit exchange program under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), launched today.

Market open enrollment is available for eligible Virginians.

In 2020, then-Sen. Jennifer McClellan and Del. Mark Sickles introduced a bill in the Senate and House to establish the health exchange and allow the state to customize coverage or rate requirements as well as prioritize plans that offer benefits tailored to meet the health needs of communities in Virginia.

Congresswoman McClellan built on her progress and championed passage of a bill to improve access to the state-based exchange in 2022. Her bill directed the Virginia Health Benefit Exchange to develop a budget and plan to strengthen marketing and navigator services to ensure more Virginians had the necessary information and resources to save money on their health care through the exchange.

McClellan advocated for a state-based exchange since the ACA’s passage, including leading a 2012 legislative proposal to create an exchange.

“As Marketplace Open Enrollment begins, I am thrilled Virginians will have access to a new state-based marketplace under the Affordable Care Act,” McClellan said. “The Virginia Health Benefit Exchange will better meet the health needs of our communities by providing customized and tailored policies while lowering premiums and improving access to quality health care. Delegate Sickles and I established this health exchange to ensure more Virginians across our Commonwealth can access robust, affordable, quality health insurance. I encourage everyone to review their options through the Virginia Health Benefit Exchange and get covered.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

