Operation Bold Blue Line: 857 felony, 721 misdemeanor arrests made in Virginia
Public Safety, Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
deadly fentanyl
(© Darwin Brandis – stock.adobe.com)

Operation Bold Blue Line and its partners have seized deadly fentanyl and made more than 1,500 arrests since Dec. 15.

Virginia State Police and local law enforcement have partnered to seize more than 2,000 pound of illegal narcotics with a street value of more than $31 million, including nearly 47 pounds of fentanyl. The operation has also seized more than $2.7 million in currency tied to the illegally activity. In total, through the partnership, 857 felony arrests and 721 misdemeanor arrests have been made.

“Through the hard work and partnerships between state and local law enforcement, we are strengthening sustained efforts to get illegal drugs and illegal weapons off the streets, improving safety in our communities,” said Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “These results show progress on our collective efforts to support law enforcement, crack down on illegal drugs, enforce tougher penalties for violent criminals and ensure safer communities across the Commonwealth.”

Virginia State Police Colonel Gary Settle said they are proud of the results that have been achieved together – improving the safety of all Virginians.

“The Virginia State Police has excellent working relationships with local police departments and sheriff’s offices across the Commonwealth which have been leveraged through Operation Bold Blue Line to enforce our shared mission to identify and disrupt criminal networks threatening the safety of Virginians,” said Col. Settle.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

