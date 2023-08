An eight-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 at the 163 mile marker in Botetourt County took the life of a Richmond man.

According to Virginia State Police, William Lawrance Towns, 61, of Richmond, was driving a 2023 Dodge Ram when he slowed for traffic ahead of him.

His vehicle was struck in the rear by a Kenworth tractor-trailer at 3:31 p.m.

Towns, who was wearing his seatbelt, died at the scene.