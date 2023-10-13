Countries
Northern Neck convicted felon sentenced to nine years for possession of AR-style firearm
Crystal Graham
Published date:
police lights at night
(© TheaDesign – stock.adobe.com)

A Lancaster County man was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison for possessing a firearm after having been previously convicted of a felony.

According to court documents, on Aug. 8, 2022, Kendrick Lamar Diggs, 32, was in possession of a high-capacity firearm and 30 rounds of ammunition.

Law enforcement responded to a call for assistance after Diggs was reportedly brandishing a firearm.

When Diggs was located, he was in a vehicle and initially pulled over. However, as law enforcement officers approached, Diggs put the car in drive and fled, driving at speeds in excess of 80 mph for approximately two miles on Beanes Road, a two-lane roadway in the Browns Store area. As Diggs rounded a bend in the road, he nearly collided with a law enforcement vehicle. His car then spun out of control, and he hit a culvert, flipping the car several times.

A high-capacity AR-style firearm, as well as 30 rounds of ammunition, were ejected from the car and scattered throughout the debris field.

Diggs fled from the car, running on foot into a wooded area. He was apprehended by law enforcement shortly thereafter.

Diggs had previously been convicted of attempted murder in the second degree and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

