Norfolk Police make arrest in Dec. 9 murder on North Military Highway

Norfolk Police have arrested a woman wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in December at an Econo Lodge on North Military Highway.

Taikisha C. Swift, 35, of Norfolk, has been charged with second-degree murder in the Dec. 9 shooting death of Charles F. Moore, 52, also of Norfolk.

The shooting was reported at 5:20 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 9.

Swift was taken into custody in the 800 block of West 38th Street on Thursday by members of the Norfolk Police Department

Swift is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.