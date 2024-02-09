Countries
Norfolk Police arrest 21-year-old in domestic-related double homicide

Chris Graham
norfolk virginia beach
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Norfolk Police have made an arrest in connection with a domestic-related double homicide that happened on Thursday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., police were called to the 3400 block of Dunkirk Avenue for the report of a stabbing victim. When the officers arrived, they encountered a woman, identified as Arneta Thagard, 64, of Norfolk, suffering from a life-threatening stab wound, and she was pronounced deceased.

Shortly after, officers found a man who was also suffering from a life-threatening stab wound. The man, identified as Ronnie C. Campbell, 46, of Norfolk, was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Following their investigation, Detectives have charged Ronnie N. Campbell, 21, of Norfolk, with two counts of second-degree murder, and one count of malicious wounding.

Norfolk Police arrested Campbell around 9:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Alsace Avenue. He is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Detectives have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding this incident

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

