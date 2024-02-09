Norfolk Police arrest 21-year-old in domestic-related double homicide

Norfolk Police have made an arrest in connection with a domestic-related double homicide that happened on Thursday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., police were called to the 3400 block of Dunkirk Avenue for the report of a stabbing victim. When the officers arrived, they encountered a woman, identified as Arneta Thagard, 64, of Norfolk, suffering from a life-threatening stab wound, and she was pronounced deceased.

Shortly after, officers found a man who was also suffering from a life-threatening stab wound. The man, identified as Ronnie C. Campbell, 46, of Norfolk, was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Following their investigation, Detectives have charged Ronnie N. Campbell, 21, of Norfolk, with two counts of second-degree murder, and one count of malicious wounding.

Norfolk Police arrested Campbell around 9:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Alsace Avenue. He is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Detectives have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding this incident