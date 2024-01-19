Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Norfolk: 31-year-old victim of officer-involved shooting dies at hospital
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Norfolk: 31-year-old victim of officer-involved shooting dies at hospital

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate a shooting involving a Norfolk police officer that left one man dead.

The victim, Gary S. Soloman, 31, of Norfolk, was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Norfolk Police report that officers responded to the 100 block of East Little Creek Road around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday for the report of a suspicious person call.

When officers arrived on scene, they encountered Soloman who they allege displayed a knife. According to reports, Soloman approached the officer at which time the officer discharged their service weapon.

A security guard who was present also discharged their weapon.

The officer involved in the incident is on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

No officers were injured.

This remains an active investigation.

Related story

Virginia man with knife faces life-threatening injuries after being shot by officer

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Analysis: Augusta County 6 brought legal scrutiny on itself with series of missteps
2 House, Senate approve continuing resolution to avoid government shutdown
3 Donald Trump was right: There was funny business in the 2020 vote total
4 First location of Buc-ee’s in Virginia expected to break ground later this month
5 Virginia Athletics Foundation squeezing basketball season-ticket holders on parking

Latest News

jason miyares
Politics, Virginia

Virginia AG, who couldn’t find more votes for Trump, wants to tell Colorado what to do

Chris Graham
virginia state parks adventure series
Sports

Virginia State Parks announces Adventure Series schedule for 2024

Chris Graham

The Virginia State Parks multi-sport race series launches on Feb. 18 with the first of 24 races in the Adventure Series, which will feature triathlons, mountain biking races, adventure races and more.

kurt benkert
Football, Sports

UVA Football alum-turned-podcaster Kurt Benkert weighs in on Packers-Niners

Chris Graham

Kay Adams, the host of FanDuel TV’s “Up and Adams,” had Virginia QB1 alum Kurt Benkert on her show this week to discuss the Green Bay-San Francisco NFC divisional-round playoff game.

police crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man dead after three-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County Thursday

Crystal Graham
Artificial intelligence
Politics, Schools, Virginia

Virginia leads U.S. in Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence guidelines

Rebecca Barnabi
ncaa
Basketball, Football, Sports

Justice Department, Virginia join lawsuit against NCAA challenging transfer eligibility rule

Chris Graham
uva basketball notre dame
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia can’t complete comeback, falls 86-76 to #19 Notre Dame

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status