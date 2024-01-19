Norfolk: 31-year-old victim of officer-involved shooting dies at hospital

The Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate a shooting involving a Norfolk police officer that left one man dead.

The victim, Gary S. Soloman, 31, of Norfolk, was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Norfolk Police report that officers responded to the 100 block of East Little Creek Road around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday for the report of a suspicious person call.

When officers arrived on scene, they encountered Soloman who they allege displayed a knife. According to reports, Soloman approached the officer at which time the officer discharged their service weapon.

A security guard who was present also discharged their weapon.

The officer involved in the incident is on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

No officers were injured.

This remains an active investigation.

