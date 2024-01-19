Virginia man with knife faces life-threatening injuries after being shot by officer

A man wielding a knife was shot when an officer and security guard discharged their weapon this afternoon on East Little Creek Road in Norfolk.

The Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting. The man, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, has not been named.

According to Norfolk Police, they responded to the 100 block around 1:40 p.m. today for the report of a suspicious person. When officers arrived on scene, the man approached the officer with the knife.

No officers were injured.

The incident remains under investigation.