No Mow May is misguided in Virginia; expert says to mow less in April instead

No Mow May is becoming a trend as millions of people choose to preserve the blooming dandelions and clover to support pollinators.

In Virginia, however, experts say that homeowners should rethink the practice and consider mowing less in April instead.

“The idea is that you are leaving the early flowering dandelion and clover to provide some forage for the earliest pollinating insects,” said Mike Goatley, an Extension turf specialist and associate professor of crop and soil environmental sciences in Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. “No Mow May has become widespread in the last few years, but May is really too late in Virginia. The clover and dandelion begin flowering in April, and that’s when you’re really getting the value in not mowing.”

Mowing less frequently in April not only ensures pollinators have an ample supply of clover and dandelion, it also encourages the plants to produce more blooms, according to Shawn Askew, an Extension specialist in turfgrass weed science and associate professor in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

