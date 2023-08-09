No jackpot winner in Virginia, but Mega Millions delivers three $10K+ winners in state

Three winning tickets in Virginia won $10,000 or more in Tuesday night’s drawing, but the jackpot winner purchased their ticket in Florida.

In Virginia, 194,037 tickets won prizes ranging from $2 to $20,000 in the Aug. 8 Mega Millions drawing.

That includes two tickets that each won $20,000 and one ticket that won $10,000.

The $20,000 winning tickets were bought at:

7-Eleven, 12395 Gayton Road, Henrico

Sheetz, 1435 Apperson Drive, Salem

The $10,000 winning ticket was bought at:

Food Lion, 8401 Hampton Blvd., Norfolk

The real winner: K-12 education in Virginia

Sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia as the jackpot grew to a record amount generated an estimated $31.1 million in profits.

Under Virginia law, all of those profits go to K-12 education in the Commonwealth.

In Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

For a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.