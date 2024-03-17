Next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday has estimated $875M jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $875 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in the drawing on Friday night. The next drawing is Tuesday, March 19.

It’s just the sixth time in the game’s nearly 22-year history that the jackpot has reached this level; only five jackpots exceeding $1 billion have been higher.

The six numbers drawn Friday night were white balls 13, 25, 50, 51 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 6.

Friday night’s drawing produced a total of 1,587,100 winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels.

One ticket, sold in New York, matched the five white balls to win the game’s $1 million second-tier prize.

Across the country, 39 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize. Nine of those are worth $50,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 5X Friday night.The other 30 third-tier winning tickets take home the standard $10,000 each.

While the jackpot has not been won in 28 consecutive drawings, there have been almost 21.5 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot levels since the top prize was last won on Dec. 8. These include 33 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more won in 19 different jurisdictions including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded five jackpots exceeding $1 billion.

Tickets are $2 each and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

In Virginia, half of the proceeds from the sale of Mega Millions tickets supports K-12 education.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. in Atlanta.

The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24; the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.