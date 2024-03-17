Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday has estimated $875M jackpot
US & World

Next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday has estimated $875M jackpot

Crystal Graham
Published date:
mega millions
(© The Toidi – stock.adobe.com)

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $875 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in the drawing on Friday night. The next drawing is Tuesday, March 19.

It’s just the sixth time in the game’s nearly 22-year history that the jackpot has reached this level; only five jackpots exceeding $1 billion have been higher.

The six numbers drawn Friday night were white balls 13, 25, 50, 51 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 6.

Friday night’s drawing produced a total of 1,587,100 winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels.

One ticket, sold in New York, matched the five white balls to win the game’s $1 million second-tier prize.

Across the country, 39 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize. Nine of those are worth $50,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 5X Friday night.The other 30 third-tier winning tickets take home the standard $10,000 each.

While the jackpot has not been won in 28 consecutive drawings, there have been almost 21.5 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot levels since the top prize was last won on Dec. 8. These include 33 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more won in 19 different jurisdictions including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded five jackpots exceeding $1 billion.

Tickets are $2 each and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

In Virginia, half of the proceeds from the sale of Mega Millions tickets supports K-12 education.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. in Atlanta.

The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24; the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday has estimated $875M jackpot
2 I’ll be the bad guy here: Tony Bennett misplayed the final 5.3 seconds of regulation
3 Ryan Blaney claims pole at Bristol Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Food City 500
4 Virginia Superintendent Dr. Lisa Coons visits Waynesboro Schools’ farm, STEP Learning Lab, CTE
5 Augusta County breaks ground on new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona

Latest News

wild turkey
Climate, US & World

The U.S. wild turkey population is on the decline: What’s behind the decline?

Roddy Scheer
traffic rain weather road
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Updated VDOT schedule for the week of March 18-22

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its schedule of highway work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Governor Youngkin announces additional administration, board appointments

Crystal Graham

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced additional key administration and board appointments.

police
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Early-morning fatal crash in Bedford County likely fueled by alcohol

Crystal Graham
police crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Fatal ATV crash in Floyd County claims life of 48-year-old Indian Valley man

Crystal Graham
police crime tape at crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia 21-year-old dead in single-vehicle crash in Franklin County

Crystal Graham
traffic stop crash wreck sign
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Greensboro woman dead in Friday morning crash in Henry County

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status