Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Newport News man files suit in 2022 officer-involved shooting in Hampton
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Newport News man files suit in 2022 officer-involved shooting in Hampton

Chris Graham
Published date:
norfolk virginia beach
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

A Black man shot multiple times by a Hampton Police officer in 2022 has failed a federal lawsuit against the officer and the City of Hampton.

The suit details how Christopher Clayton Rice, 32, of Newport News, was shot by Hampton Police officer Bryan Wilson after police had been called to the Wynne Ford car dealership on Jan. 4, 2022, to report that Rice was walking back and forth in front of the dealership holding a baseball bat.

Employees told law enforcement that Rice had not been threatening or aggressive.

Rice, according to the suit, had been at the dealership a week earlier to inquire about a black Ford Mustang, but was escorted away after giving employees an “uneasy feeling.”

According to the lawsuit, after responding to the scene and attempting to communicate with Rice, Wilson radioed in that Rice appeared to be having a mental health crisis.

No mental health professional was called to the scene, though; instead, multiple officers were called to the location and began pursuing Rice, who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, around the dealership.

The situation escalated, according to the suit, when multiple officers drew their TASERs while Wilson drew his firearm, all pointing the weapons at Rice.

Sgt. Katherine Novak lunged at Rice, the suit alleges, in an attempt to take the bat, despite the fact that Rice hadn’t offered any aggression or threat to any of the officers or bystanders.

Rice responded to the sergeant’s move at him, swinging the bat with one hand and hitting her in the head.

At that point, Wilson, who was the only officer to draw his firearm, fired multiple shots, hitting Rice in the chest, arm and thigh.

“The simple fact is that Clayton Rice was having a mental health crisis. Everyone could see it. Even Officer Wilson commented on it. But they didn’t send a doctor or medical professionals. They sent law enforcement with their weapons drawn. That’s not only irresponsible, it’s a recipe for disaster,” said noted civil rights attorney Bakari Sellers, who is leading Rice’s legal team.

According to court records, Rice was charged with trespassing and assault of a law-enforcement officer, and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in both cases on Nov. 28.

The next hearing in the cases is set for Jan. 30.

Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot, in a press conference held the day of the incident, told reporters that he had reviewed body camera footage from the scene and was proud of the way Novak had been handling the situation before the suspect hit her.

Talbot said Novak was speaking calmly to the man with the bat, encouraging him to put it down, when he swung it and hit her in the head.

“She tried to encourage him to put down the baseball bat. She asked over and over again, made no threats, spoke with a relatively calm voice,” Talbot said.

“It’s a tragedy for everybody involved,” Talbot said.

Both Novak and Rice were transported from the scene with injuries.

Rice’s injuries from the shooting were life-threatening.

“Clayton Rice is lucky to be alive,” Sellers, his attorney, said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Rockingham County School Board opens with prayer, rolls out banned-book list
2 Charlottesville: School bus waitlist finally down to zero at midpoint of school year
3 Virginia State tailback Rayquan Smith illustrates the way NIL should work
4 Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, oh my!: 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season kicks off
5 Harrisonburg Police arrest Barboursville man in Dec. 1 drive-by shooting

Latest News

book ban
Local, Schools

Rockingham County School Board opens with prayer, rolls out banned-book list

Chris Graham
Local

Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, oh my!: 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season kicks off

Rebecca Barnabi

Girl Scout Cookie season has begun, which is also entrepreneurial season for America's Girl Scouts. Favorites and new varieties are available.

donald trump
Politics, U.S. & World

Trump lawyer: Trump, as president, could order assassination, evade prosecution

Chris Graham

Donald Trump, as president, could order the U.S. military to assassinate a political rival and not face prosecution, one of his lawyers told a federal appeals court judge on Tuesday.

ambulance
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Cumberland County woman dead in two-vehicle crash in Powhatan County

Chris Graham
school
Local, Schools

Charlottesville: School bus waitlist finally down to zero at midpoint of school year

Chris Graham
harrisonburg rockingham county va
Cops & Courts, Local

Harrisonburg Police arrest Barboursville man in Dec. 1 drive-by shooting

Chris Graham
student loan relief
Schools, U.S. & World

Virginia ranks No. 4 in study of states with highest student loan debt

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status