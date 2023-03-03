New mental health facility aims to meet demand for Virginians with depression, anxiety

Adults in need of mental health treatment will have a new option for clinical treatment in Virginia with a new facility in Chantilly.

Pasadena Villa Outpatient’s Chantilly office will be the fourth location for the provider with additional offices in McLean, Richmond and Norfolk.

In 2021, more than 1.1 million adults in Virginia have a mental health condition, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Of those, 382,000 did not receive mental health care.

“The state of Virginia has a high demand for additional mental health treatment providers, and we are committed to expanding Pasadena Villa Outpatient’s superior care to support more individuals impacted by mental health challenges,” said Richard Clark, CEO of Odyssey. “Opening this clinic in Chantilly furthers our mission of providing compassionate, evidence-based treatment, and we’re proud to support this community and help individuals and families in need take the next step towards lasting recovery.”

The Northern Virginia location specializes in treating mental health conditions including depression, anxiety and more complex co-occurring disorders.

Multidisciplinary teams, consisting of licensed clinicians and board-certified psychiatrists, collaborate to create tailored treatment plans for each individual.

Treatment is also supported by close collaboration with providers in the community to maintain a smooth transition to lower levels of care as clients complete their program.

The clinic treats adults of all genders by offering multiple levels of psychiatric care, including a partial hospitalization program, an intensive outpatient program and an evening virtual intensive outpatient program.

To learn more, visit https://odysseyoutpatient.com/locations/pasadena-villa-outpatient-chantilly/

