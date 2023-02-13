Eligible students in Waynesboro receiving mental health treatment, counseling

Children struggling with emotional and behavioral needs in Waynesboro have new options for treatment during the school day.

Elk Hill, providing mental health services to children across Central Virginia, has expanded its services to Kate Collins Middle School, William Perry Elementary School and Valley Academy, to provide Therapeutic Day Treatment to Medicaid-eligible students.

Child outpatient counseling will also be offered at Berkeley Glenn Elementary School.

“Elk Hill is pleased to partner with Waynesboro schools by providing individualized counseling. We hope this will lead to expanded services across the district,” said Dr. Laura Easter, Chief Operating Officer of Elk Hill.

The day treatment offers:

Weekly individual counseling with behavior and emotional support in the classroom

Weekly psycho-therapy groups to improve social functioning and emotional regulation

Teacher support related to mental health as well as collaborate on student and/or classroom needs.

Serve as a communication liaison between school and home

Being able to provide these services during the school day allows children to be more successful within traditional classrooms and eliminates barriers including transportation and busy family schedules, according to Elk Hill.

The new services began in Waynesboro on Feb. 1.

Elk Hill served more than 800 children and families last year. Elk Hill has been serving Augusta and Staunton Public Schools since 2017 offering Therapeutic Day Treatment, outpatient counseling and equine therapy.

Elk Hill has schools in Staunton, Charlottesville and Goochland.

