New Bold Rock cider flavor to be released on Feb. 2 in Virginia, North Carolina taprooms

Bold Rock has launched a Strawberry Lime Hard Cider available in taprooms in Virginia and North Carolina starting Feb. 2.

The 4.7 percent ABV cider blends crisp apples from the Blue Ridge Mountains and fresh strawberries with a punch of lime.

The strawberry lime flavor will replace Prosecco Cider.

“We are always thrilled to bring innovation to our Bold Rock family. The team created strawberry lime with springtime sipping in mind. With its refreshing fruit notes and delightful bright color, it is the perfect flavor to cross from winter to spring, and to celebrate Valentine’s Day,” said Courtnie Harrell, VP of marketing at Bold Rock.

To find out if the new strawberry lime flavor is available at a retailer near you, visit boldrock.com/finder